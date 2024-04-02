Colohouse Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Hivelocity

Dear Valued Customer,

We are excited to announce that Hivelocity, Inc. has been acquired by Colohouse, a global retail colocation, cloud, and managed services provider with 11 locations in 10 cities in North America and Europe. This investment by Colohouse enables our team to build on our vision and brings many new and exciting opportunities for you, our valued customer! For over 20 years the Hivelocity mission has been to keep our customers’ interests and systems top priority by offering best-in-class infrastructure and employing the best of the best IT engineers and system professionals. Our growth with you and our team has been phenomenal. Combining our world-class systems, service, and support with a rapidly growing provider such as Colohouse expands our capabilities and reach. We are very excited about this new venture and what the future holds.

What Does This Mean for Hivelocity and Our Customers?

How does this impact my business as a Hivelocity customer?

We will conduct business as usual on a day-to-day basis. Our team and services remain in place and will continue to support you as we always have. Colohouse and Hivelocity’s priority is to ensure customer services are maintained at the highest level at all times and that the integration of the businesses is done thoughtfully and as smoothly as possible. We will be notifying our customers when any changes will occur via email and we ask that you check your email details are up to date. We would love to talk to you about what opportunities this brings; all Colohouse and Hivelocity customers have access to free consultation to review their accounts and talk more about what new products are available to them.

What if I am interested in learning more about product offerings at Colohouse and/or Hivelocity? Our Account Management teams will be reaching out to Colohouse and Hivelocity customers. Colohouse products and locations include:

• Colocation offerings in Miami, FL, Albany, NY, Orangeburg, NY, Chicago, IL, Colorado Springs, CO, and Philadelphia, PA. All sites have robust connectivity and network offerings with direct access to peering exchanges in major markets.

• Private Cloud hubs in Atlanta, GA, and Chicago, IL.

• Disaster Recovery and Backup solutions.

• Bare Metal and Hosting offerings out of Miami, FL, Albany, NY, Orangeburg, NY, Chicago, IL, Colorado Springs, CO, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Our team has created an additional list of FAQs we wanted to share with you to provide as much transparency as possible. Please see the links below for the full press release and FAQs

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for putting your trust in Hivelocity and bringing us to where we are today. Our success would not be possible without customers like you. We are always dedicated to you and maintaining optimization of your systems every day. This commitment is stronger than ever during this exciting time.

Sincerely,

Mike Architetto,

CEO of Hivelocity