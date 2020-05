Bump this thread. Looks like collatz has just overhauled their badges (temporarily it seems) due to faster and faster GPU. Now who is going to be our first 1-star (brigadier) general? We have four staff sergeant and one sergeant first class. Here are the badges for collatz non-commissioned officers.Oh, btw this is just a preliminary badges and the moderator (slicker) is asking for new ideas by Dec 15th. I kind of like the old badges but expand to more points.