COD5 problem - help!

First my system specs:
Intel quad core 6600
Asus maximus formula
Nvidia 8800 GTS
Corsair PSU 550
4 G ram
Creative x-fi sound

Now my problem:

I installed and have been playing this game since it came out. No problems initially at all.

Today I loaded the game and when it went to retreive information it gave me a message that I would not be able to play online.

Didn't say why. Just ...NO

So I checked to see if everything was ok on my end. COD4 starts and goes on line ok
All my other games.

I can see my stats in COD5 so it didn't forget who I am. But when I go to my favorites (which btw it did remember) it can't connect.

Any ideas would be appreciated.
 
I fixed this for now. I would suggest that anybody playing this game should backup their profile. It can be found. I found mine.
Anyway you do have your profile on your comp. It may be hidden so enable hidden files.

now it can be in several places.

1. the cod waw file under activision \players\profiles

2. c:\users/<windows username>/appdata/local/virtualstore/programfiles/activision

for me it was not in either place. so I opened start menu and then run. Then I browsed my files.
local settings/ application data/activision/CoDWaW/Players/Profiles.

Seems this is not an isolated issue and also has the chance to occur when ever the master server crashes. ie... can not connect to online service.

If your game crashes and it asks if you want to start up in "safe mode" say yes.

Check your stats and make sure it's all there and then you can restart in reg mode.

Also, if you minimize your game it will cause problems no matter how you do it.

And if you refresh your browser you may lose your friends list or even the browser list until you quit and come back in.

Yes, this game is a doozie.
 
Well, it's been a long time and I've played a lot of games but here I am back again with COD WAW and a problem. It is an odd problem. Last night I wanted to revisit this game in the zombie mod area. I have lots of mods and I remembered it being fun.
So the game works. I played it with another person coop and even the zombie part but I decided yesterday to try a mod. I actually tried 2. Both worked and I played for several hours solo. I had to use a code in the console to be able to do that but it was great.
Frustrating but great. Tonight I thought I would play again. Tonight my computer had big problems. I started cod waw, selected the mod to launch and that was all it took. My pc locked up and the aspect ratio was something like 1000x800. ctrl alt del didn't work, curser didn't work... I had to do a hard shut down.
Here is my build:
ASUS ROG Strix X299
i9-10920X Processor
GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB
Corsair Vengeance 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
Windows 10 64 bit
Any help is much appreciated.
 
