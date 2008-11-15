COD5 problem - help!

I fixed this for now. I would suggest that anybody playing this game should backup their profile. It can be found. I found mine.

Anyway you do have your profile on your comp. It may be hidden so enable hidden files.



now it can be in several places.



1. the cod waw file under activision \players\profiles



2. c:\users/<windows username>/appdata/local/virtualstore/programfiles/activision



for me it was not in either place. so I opened start menu and then run. Then I browsed my files.

local settings/ application data/activision/CoDWaW/Players/Profiles.



Seems this is not an isolated issue and also has the chance to occur when ever the master server crashes. ie... can not connect to online service.



If your game crashes and it asks if you want to start up in "safe mode" say yes.



Check your stats and make sure it's all there and then you can restart in reg mode.



Also, if you minimize your game it will cause problems no matter how you do it.



And if you refresh your browser you may lose your friends list or even the browser list until you quit and come back in.



Yes, this game is a doozie.