COD5 problem - help!

Smoothlegs
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2005
- Messages
- 35
First my system specs:
Intel quad core 6600
Asus maximus formula
Nvidia 8800 GTS
Corsair PSU 550
4 G ram
Creative x-fi sound
Now my problem:
I installed and have been playing this game since it came out. No problems initially at all.
Today I loaded the game and when it went to retreive information it gave me a message that I would not be able to play online.
Didn't say why. Just ...NO
So I checked to see if everything was ok on my end. COD4 starts and goes on line ok
All my other games.
I can see my stats in COD5 so it didn't forget who I am. But when I go to my favorites (which btw it did remember) it can't connect.
Any ideas would be appreciated.
