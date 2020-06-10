CoD:MW error 6068

So my cousin built his very first gaming.



MSI B450m

Ryzen 5 2600

16GB Corsair 3000mhz

ASUS Strix RX580 8GB

Windows 10



CoD:MW keeps crashing on him with an error 6068 message. Nothing is Overclocked. We looked online for help. Did pretty much everything that was suggested crashes. Warzone crashes A few games in Multiplayer in and it crashes. His campaign game crashes. But ironically every other game he plays they don’t crash. Any help would be appreciated.