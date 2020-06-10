CoD:MW error 6068

n370zed

So my cousin built his very first gaming.

MSI B450m
Ryzen 5 2600
16GB Corsair 3000mhz
ASUS Strix RX580 8GB
Windows 10

CoD:MW keeps crashing on him with an error 6068 message. Nothing is Overclocked. We looked online for help. Did pretty much everything that was suggested crashes. Warzone crashes A few games in Multiplayer in and it crashes. His campaign game crashes. But ironically every other game he plays they don’t crash. Any help would be appreciated.
 
does he have any background monitor/fps apps running? tried any of these: https://appuals.com/call-of-duty-dev-error-6068/
 
Yes we spent days looking for solutions online and tried everything and everything people suggested.
 
k, it wasnt listed so wasnt sure. tried forcing dx11? maybe try creating a new windows user account and see if it does the same thing there.
 
Mchart

Have you ran an overnight memtest to ensure you don't have failing RAM? The game does some weird stuff and is fairly sensitive to hardware issues that most other apps/games would very rarely show any issues with.
 
Have you ran an overnight memtest to ensure you don't have failing RAM? The game does some weird stuff and is fairly sensitive to hardware issues that most other apps/games would very rarely show any issues with.
Will try this too thank you
 
