Co-workers went from Android to iPhone, can't recieve calls

My company upgraded my co-workers from their ancient Galaxy S7's to iPhone 12's. But they seem to only be able to make calls or send texts to other iPhone's, not Android phones. And when I call my co-worker, his old Android phone takes my call, not his new iPhone. But I have a iPhone as well, and I can text him no problem.



He was on T-Mobile with a SIM card on the old Android, and is now on Verizon with the new iPhone 12, but it came with a new 5G SIM card.



So, what settings do we need to change in the iPhone 12 to get his phone working 100%, to accept all phone calls? or is there a setting that needs to be changed in the old Android galaxy phone?



Thanks.