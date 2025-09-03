  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cloudflare hit by data breach

“While some security researchers have told BleepingComputer that the Salesloft supply chain attacks involve the same threat actors, Google has found no conclusive evidence linking them.

Palo Alto Networks also confirmed over the weekend that the threat actors behind the Salesloft Drift breaches stole some support data submitted by customers, including contact info and text comments.

The Palo Alto Networks incident was also limited to its Salesforce CRM and, as the company told BleepingComputer, it did not affect any of its products, systems, or services.

The cybersecurity company observed the attackers searching for secrets, including AWS access keys (AKIA), VPN and SSO login strings, Snowflake tokens, as well as generic keywords such as "secret," "password," or "key," which could be used to breach more cloud platforms to steal data in other extortion attacks.”

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...reach-in-salesloft-drift-supply-chain-attack/
 
