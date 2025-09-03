Cloudflare hit by data breach

erek
“While some security researchers have told BleepingComputer that the Salesloft supply chain attacks involve the same threat actors, Google has found no conclusive evidence linking them.
Palo Alto Networks also confirmed over the weekend that the threat actors behind the Salesloft Drift breaches stole some support data submitted by customers, including contact info and text comments.
The Palo Alto Networks incident was also limited to its Salesforce CRM and, as the company told BleepingComputer, it did not affect any of its products, systems, or services.
The cybersecurity company observed the attackers searching for secrets, including AWS access keys (AKIA), VPN and SSO login strings, Snowflake tokens, as well as generic keywords such as "secret," "password," or "key," which could be used to breach more cloud platforms to steal data in other extortion attacks.”
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...reach-in-salesloft-drift-supply-chain-attack/
