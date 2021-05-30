Cloud services from a developers perspective

Hi guys,

I would like to know from a developers perspective, what exactly are the benefits of utilizing cloud services? Which products and service offerings are most commonly used in the field of software engineering?



I wasn't exactly sure how to word this question- I understand what cloud computing is, I can read up on what each of the services do, but in a lot of ways it seems like buzz-word people like to throw around.

If you look on amazon AWS cloud services page, there's 50+ different offerings with different fancy names and a pretty vague description of what it actually does.

I'd like a better general understanding of which of these services (Amazon S3, Azure, etc.) are used most commonly in the real world when launching/deploying a new web app/phone app.



For instance, consider an established company who can afford the equipment to host everything in-house, why might they choose to utilize a cloud based offering instead?



Thank you!