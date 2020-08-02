Cloud computing for large entities such as the army, benefits, risks and concerns.

S

sram

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 30, 2007
Messages
1,346
Hi to all,

There is a high chance that I give a presentation on cloud computing and how it could benefit large entities such as the army, and I've got some questions. I see how cloud computing can benefit individuals and small companies. For example, it is better for me to pay for the usage of a certain software which happens only twice a year instead of buying the full software and paying the full price for only limited usage. This also applies for platform and infrastructure. Now, with big entities such as the army, why would they opt for the public cloud if they can build their own private cloud? Or is it just too expensive to build a private cloud and it is easier to go for the public cloud for accessibility and availability? And what services are they exactly looking for? Storage? If it is storage, why would I trust the cloud to keep my confidential data? I mean yes you can secure it and encrypt it, but does that mean I have dealt with all security concerns and I'm ready to sign a humongous contract with a cloud provider?

https://www.nextgov.com/cio-briefin...-needs-more-time-fixing-jedi-contract/166292/

I mean loss of confidentiality and leakage of information is the last thing that an army or a big business company want, right?

I'm not very knowledgeable, but the way I look at it is that cloud computing is just too beneficial to be skipped and such entities have to deal with the security concerns and develop policies to counter them and minimize the risks. Am I kinda of in the right track?

That's one thing,

The other thing is that I want to demonstrate something related to the audience so that my presentation is more interactive and enjoyable. I have some experience in using kali linux and kali nethunter (on smart phones), so what would be a good attack to demonstrate to show the risks of the cloud..........if anybody has done something similar.

Sorry if this isn't the place for such questions but I need some directions.

Thanks.
 
S

scrappymouse

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 18, 2016
Messages
92
This is a bad idea for the military at least, especially the part about "all classification" levels... but that aside, I see the appeal. One of which is A.I, A.I 'learns' through feeding it massive amounts of data, where better to get that data than scraping the internet? Connecting to a cloud infrastructure makes that much more feasible. The flip side of that, is you're trusting your security to a third party, sure it the company may say it's encrypted, and it may be. But it wouldn't prevent them from duplicating, or copying traffic to another machine locally....an attack that you'd never even know was happening. It's possible for Microsoft or AWS themselves to keep multiple 'backups' that you could potentially be unaware of. The cloud literally is just housing your data on someone else's computer/server. Now could it secure? yes, they could be encrypting it, not doing any sneaky backups/cloning etc, and it could offer some amazing benefits....but do you trust the company you're working with not to be sneaky?, especially with such high-value systems such as the U.S army?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top