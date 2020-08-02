Cloud computing for large entities such as the army, benefits, risks and concerns.

Hi to all,There is a high chance that I give a presentation on cloud computing and how it could benefit large entities such as the army, and I've got some questions. I see how cloud computing can benefit individuals and small companies. For example, it is better for me to pay for the usage of a certain software which happens only twice a year instead of buying the full software and paying the full price for only limited usage. This also applies for platform and infrastructure. Now, with big entities such as the army, why would they opt for the public cloud if they can build their own private cloud? Or is it just too expensive to build a private cloud and it is easier to go for the public cloud for accessibility and availability? And what services are they exactly looking for? Storage? If it is storage, why would I trust the cloud to keep my confidential data? I mean yes you can secure it and encrypt it, but does that mean I have dealt with all security concerns and I'm ready to sign a humongous contract with a cloud provider?I mean loss of confidentiality and leakage of information is the last thing that an army or a big business company want, right?I'm not very knowledgeable, but the way I look at it is that cloud computing is just too beneficial to be skipped and such entities have to deal with the security concerns and develop policies to counter them and minimize the risks. Am I kinda of in the right track?That's one thing,The other thing is that I want to demonstrate something related to the audience so that my presentation is more interactive and enjoyable. I have some experience in using kali linux and kali nethunter (on smart phones), so what would be a good attack to demonstrate to show the risks of the cloud..........if anybody has done something similar.Sorry if this isn't the place for such questions but I need some directions.Thanks.