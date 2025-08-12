Wall of text incoming..........I've worked on, upgraded, and repaired more Dells from that era then I can count and I suggest you will be disappointed with the E6440. While Haswell (Haswell and Broadwell are my favorite Intel architectures - still so usable today IMHO) and AVX2 support is nice, these machines run hot even with an i5 and good thermal paste (I end up disabling turbo boost in BIOS when I know the owner will not be super careful with where the machine is placed during operation), and are prone to various system board failures. I think the only quad-core i7 I would even think about trying would be the 37W 4702MQ or 4712MQ! I have replaced several system boards in these machines, and they all had charging problems, or more likely, will run the CPU at a maximum of 800MHz as it can't detect what type of AC adapter is plugged in. The 15" E6540 with the optional Radeon 8790M GPU is an even worse furnace. May be interesting to try a PTM7950 thermal pad on the CPU.....and the E6440/E6540 are the last Dell laptops with socketed CPUs as I recall. Incidentally mobile Haswell has higher TDP then Sandy/Ivy too as I recall.Note: The E6440 had two different motherboard part numbers depending on which type of display and cable is installed - one being harder to find then the other. I have found the ones made by Dell vendor HannStar are more reliable the vendor GCE as far as frequency of failures.Whereas the E6420 Sandy/E6430 Ivy in my experience are pretty damn reliable, run cooler typically, and about the only gripe I've had with the many I've worked on over the years, especially lately as they are aging (these are one of my goto machines for people who don't have much money but need a usable laptop - can get nice ones for $40-$50 on ebay frequently) is the rubber coating on the palmrest and trackpad buttons getting sticky/gooey. But there are companies that make precut pieces that overlay that and solve the problem. I have never personally seen a system board failure in the E6420/E6430 or E6520/E6530 and I've been through dozens over the years.........really one of my favorite "old school" laptops. My personal laptop is a mint condition E6530 with a quad-core i7 3740QM upgrade and copper heatsink upgrade (some of these came with a heatsink that had a stainless plate where the CPU meets it - these run too hot with i7's), 16GB, and a 1TB SSD that does everything I need it to do. Bummer about no AVX2 support but so far it hasn't been an issue.