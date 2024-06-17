closed

I have two options for you for the price of shipping. Got both from a fellow forum member, had plans for them, hit tough financial spot, won’t be able to do what I had intended to use them for. The 860K mobo posts, seller sent a screenshot of it posted into Bios. The other board I have no idea since I never got a CPU to put in it. Either one should work for you R9 390X.

I might be interested in the Amazon Fire stick.

Option 1
An FM2 Athlon A series 860k on an Asrock FM2A88M Extreme 4+ with 8GB of Crucial RAM, a 1GB Intel SSD, and an Evo 212 CPU cooler for the cost of shipping.

Option 2
An Asrock Fatal1ty 970 MB (no CPU, will need an Athlon FX CPU), 16GB of HyperX Fury RAM, an Intel 1GB SSD, CM 212 EVO CPU cooler for the cost of shipping.
 

Thank you very much! Just offered a 2200g so will need an am4 board.
 
I've got some already RGH'd 360 Slims and Phats if you are in the market for that. I typically put 500gb spinners in. DM me if you are interested.
 
Or better board/cpu/ram and sell current stuff locally and get better gpu
 
