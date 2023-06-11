Clockwork Revolution (steampunk RPG)

At its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft debuted a trailer for a new steampunk RPG from inXile Entertainment studio...Microsoft shared a bit more detail in a post on the Xbox Wire blog: “This is a fantastical, first-person action RPG, with dynamic time-bending combat, deep interconnected roleplaying systems, and the ability to create your own unique character from the ground up"...
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/06/11/clockwork-revolution-trailer-deep-dive/
