Clive Barker's Undying on GOG :D

kbrickley
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 13, 2012
- Messages
- 7,514
http://www.pcgamer.com/2013/03/21/clive-barkers-undying-gog/
Clive Barker's Undying on GOG now
although it might be a little dated for fans of the modern shooter and it is the old style linear type shooter it was one of the creepiest games I played (in its day) ... the sound was exceptionally good back then (haven't tried the GOG incarnation yet)
If you are a fan of Clive Barker or creepy shooters you might want to give this a look
Clive Barker's Undying on GOG now
although it might be a little dated for fans of the modern shooter and it is the old style linear type shooter it was one of the creepiest games I played (in its day) ... the sound was exceptionally good back then (haven't tried the GOG incarnation yet)
If you are a fan of Clive Barker or creepy shooters you might want to give this a look