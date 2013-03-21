Clive Barker's Undying on GOG :D

http://www.pcgamer.com/2013/03/21/clive-barkers-undying-gog/

Clive Barker's Undying on GOG now :)

although it might be a little dated for fans of the modern shooter and it is the old style linear type shooter it was one of the creepiest games I played (in its day) ... the sound was exceptionally good back then (haven't tried the GOG incarnation yet)

If you are a fan of Clive Barker or creepy shooters you might want to give this a look :cool:
 
This game scared the shit out of me when I first played it. Uninstalled it and never came back. I eventually gave my CD away to someone.
 
man..remember when EA made good games?

2001 Clive barkers Undying
2013 Dead Space 3

sigh..
 
EA just published it.

This game is a great horror game, oen of the best.
 
Yeah I should have clarified I know EA doesn't actually make anything. Just reminiscing on the days when EA was attached to anything original, unique or quality.
 
Sweet, I'll have to get this.. I never actually completed the game though I was probably about 95% there. Some of the creatures you have to face in this... jeez... I get goosebumps thinking about how much they scared me.
 
I did replay it a few years ago. Haven't lost its charm in the least.

I think it's time for a remake. And it better be just that - a fucking remake. I don't want anyone re-imagining it with all the modern crap.
 
This was one of my favorite games. Loved the story and the atmosphere.
 
Buying to play on my work laptop during late night maintenance. WHATS THAT oh copy machine WHATS THAT oh fax machine. Whats that lurking behind th---

AAAHHH

*AAHH* I'M THE JANITOR WHAT ARE WE SCREAMING ABOUT?!*

*CLIVE BARKERS UNDYING AHHHH*

*AAAHH*
 
EA bash attempt fail. Love this game too.

Might as well bash Valve too for stealing L4D, CS, Dota 2 and Portal
 
on a somewhat related note... fuck GOG and their damn 60% off sales every Friday... I really ought not to pickup a 2-3 games every week simply because they are on sale and cost less than two beer. I probably have a backlog of 2 dozen games to play through now
 
Definitely a terrific game. I haven't touched it in a looooong time, but I remember the only issue being pacing. The first mission was super long, and all of the others were much much shorter.
 
Necro bump - this seemed to be the newest/best "recent" thread on this game.

I've noticed it's fairly popular among PC enthusiasts, and certainly one I've gone back to several times over the past couple of decades.

Anyone who has replayed it during the past couple of years might already know about this, but apparently a mod called Undying Renewal was released in 2020 that brings some welcome touches to this game:

Main features:​

  • Widescreen support, lets you choose more resolutions in game (up to 4k)
  • Vulkan renderer which improves performance and has borderless fullscreen windowed mode
  • Big loading time improvements
  • Support for all languages
  • Settings menu to choose what changes to keep
  • Launcher that allows you to play community maps easily
  • Easy modding by editing scripts from System/Scripts/ folder and starting the game with the launcher
This appears, at least initially, to be an improvement on the last "main" widescreen mod that I used for the game: Widescreen + High Resolutions

Anyway, I just stumbled across it today and plan on using it for my newest run.

Also, I'll leave this here.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YE8EX1hnO0
 
