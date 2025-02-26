Cleaned my TRUE Copper after 17 years.

S

Sojuuk

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2003
Messages
3,036
It has lived in many computers, was actually in my main build until I switched to a tower 300 case in 2024, but I noticed it was looking a little raggedy. Since it mostly is a desk ornament now I decided it needed to be shiny again. I bought a couple gallons of white vinegar to give it a few baths and wanted to share my results because I think they are really impressive.

First 3 images are the before pictures and you can see how much filth had built up and deadened the shine.
 

Attachments

  • 20250224_133057.jpg
    20250224_133057.jpg
    207.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250226_035804.jpg
    20250226_035804.jpg
    231.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250226_035758.jpg
    20250226_035758.jpg
    270.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250226_035734.jpg
    20250226_035734.jpg
    242.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250226_035728.jpg
    20250226_035728.jpg
    196.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250226_035719.jpg
    20250226_035719.jpg
    207.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250226_035659.jpg
    20250226_035659.jpg
    231 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250224_133110.jpg
    20250224_133110.jpg
    230.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250224_133105.jpg
    20250224_133105.jpg
    199.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You can drop it in an ultrasonic cleaner with 10% acetic acid and it will be bright as new.
Anyone remember the Kanie Hedgehog? That was a pure copper square pin heatsink for socket-A. Same thing.

I have some other OEM pure coppers that came with Supermicro servers. Super heavy, dense those were.

When they started getting larger, it was time to bolt them through. Swiftech made a super thick copper plate although the pins were aluminum. That one performed quite well and if you had a bad temper tantrum losing a match in Rogue Spear and tossed your box out a second story window your 1.4GHz air stable socket-a AXIA thunderbird would survive!
 
cpufrost said:
You can drop it in an ultrasonic cleaner with 10% acetic acid and it will be bright as new.
Anyone remember the Kanie Hedgehog? That was a pure copper square pin heatsink for socket-A. Same thing.

I have some other OEM pure coppers that came with Supermicro servers. Super heavy, dense those were.

When they started getting larger, it was time to bolt them through. Swiftech made a super thick copper plate although the pins were aluminum. That one performed quite well and if you had a bad temper tantrum losing a match in Rogue Spear and tossed your box out a second story window your 1.4GHz air stable socket-a AXIA thunderbird would survive!
Click to expand...


Now that is a throw back, how about the alpha coolers for the slot A? I used to use ketchup, and brasso to clean the copper plate on that monster. I still have my alpha and my old goldfinger device.... I need to see what they are going for on fleabay.

I also owned a Kanie Hedgehog-476M That heatsink was a pain to keep clean.
 
Last edited:
Enigma said:
Now that is a throw back, how about the alpha coolers for the slot A? I used to use ketchup, and brasso to clean the copper plate on that monster. I still have my alpha and my old goldfinger device.... I need to see what they are going for on fleabay.

I also owned a Kanie Hedgehog-476M That heatsink was a pain to keep clean.
Click to expand...
Yeah the hedgehog was machined out a solid piece of copper. Looked pretty when new and after a few months the luster was gone. After a few years it's the color of a turd!

I liked the Alpha pin socket 370, socket A and the finned slot1/a coolers too. Don't miss the scream of the Delta 40mm fans that everyone strapped to them though!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top