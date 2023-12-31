Cleaned my ears out

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 21,640
With this black wolf ear at Walmart cleaner I turned on my cellphone was blown away what I been missing I had 1/4 peanut sized chunks of ear debris fall into the sink after using it. I don't have access to one of those Thai salons otherwise I would go there.
The thing is now I wonder how good headphones will sound. My ears always had tinitus so now I hear them ringing which kinda sucks. Maybe after the irrigation it will go away faster.
The thing is now I wonder how good headphones will sound. My ears always had tinitus so now I hear them ringing which kinda sucks. Maybe after the irrigation it will go away faster.