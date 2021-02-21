Clean up and retrofit my 2012 full-tower case with USB-C or get a new mid-tower case?

Said 2012 case is a Cooler Master HAF X.



So a while ago my old z77 build from late 2012 died on me, and it would have cost as much if not more than modern boards to get a replacement of the same board.... so I decided to basically build a new system with just the most core components new and try to re-use anything else not critical (Case, gpu, drives, etc).



This took...... a LOT longer than expected because I was not aware of the parts shortage, even getting stuff like RAM or a PSU took forever.



Anyway, so I removed all the components from my old case and was using an electric air-duster to blow as much dust as I could out for about 15-30 minutes.... but even with all this there is still a fine layer of dust everywhere and all the filters are caked with it. I also noticed that the PSU filter, which was the worst off, is designed in a way where you have to remove the PSU to get at it. And being from 2012, this case is lacking in modern ports, it no surprise has no USB-C and it has a useless Firewire port that even in 2012 was not connected to anything.



My original plans were to clean up and re-use this case, and see if I can somehow connect a USB-C front-panel to it. (And I mean a PROPER one that connects into the motherboard's USB-C header, not one of those that just take a USB3 port and SATA power and try to jank up some USB-C connector with it). There is also the issue that the fans were almost all included and are running at 8-9 years now, so they will likely start to fail and need to be replaced soon.



But now I am wondering if I should bite the bullet and just get a new case too.



Issue is, since I still like to use optical drives (Let's not start arguments about this please, no an external will not work out) and have several other drives in it, as well as will have to have more during a transition phase as I slowly try to replace the old hardware with newer variants as I can afford it (such as replacing the 2.5 SATA SSDs with M.2 NVMEs) I need a case that has all the bays/ports I need.



Basically I am looking for a case that is: At least mid-tower, at least 1 external 5.25 bay, at least 5 internal 3.5 bays, at least 2 2.5 bays, 2x usb 2.0, 2x usb 3.0, and usb-c. There are several cases like this, and the one I have settled on the most is the Fractal Define 7.



At first I thought a mid-tower would not work out, but I am surprised how large GPUs and how many internal drives as well as external 5.25 bays some of them can have (The Fractal Define R5 for example has two 5.25 bays, EIGHT 3.5 bays, and two 2.5 bays), so I think I might be able to make a mid-tower work if I can't find a decent full-tower.



There is a 7XL as well which is a full tower, and I would have preferred to get that over the mid-tower 7, but I am not sure that will work out. My main two issues with the 7 that my HAF X does not have are that there is no side-fan, the USB ports are on the top instead of on the side (Which will restrict me to the mid-tower, since my old HAF X just BARELY fit under my desk with some minimal clearance for some axillary top exhaust fans, I would not be able to use the USB ports if they are facing up), and it's design basically is pretty "dull"..... which is a very minor complaint mind you. Sure it would be cool if I could use all the RGB options of my new board, but I am perfectly fine with no lighting whatsoever as well. It's the side-fan and position of the USB that are the main problems.



So I wanted to ask people's options what they think I should do. Should I try to clean up (if I can) the years of caked-in dust of my old 2012 case and retrofit a USB-C port in the front of it, dealing with the near-unremovable-unless-I-remove-the-PSU-filter and old fans, or should I spend additional money getting a case that I would have to get in mid-tower format, but has no side-fan and "looks dull"? (Not to mention significantly less features like no hot-swap bays and such that my HAF X has).



Or is there another case, mid or full tower, that suits me better/has less compromises over my old one that one can recommend?