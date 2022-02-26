Clean install on a Surface Laptop 3

I'm trying to boot from USB to do a clean install of Windows 11 on my Surface Laptop 3. The BIOS options are extremely limited, but I have them configured the way Microsoft recommends. I can boot to USB just fine. The problem is, when the initial screen loads, asking me to choose a language, the system is frozen. No mouse cursor, no keyboard response, no touch screen response.



I can duplicate this with three different working USB drives, including one Windows 10 flash drive. I've tried disabling Secure Boot and even disabling Bitlocker on the internal drive as well. NO matter what, I hit a wall with the system freezing after loading the initial screen.



Has anyone gotten a clean install to work on Surface Laptops?