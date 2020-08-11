Classic Game of the Month - Phantasy Star II - August, 2020

Phantasy Star II - August 20201990For all of you who remember this masterpiece on the Sega Genesis, what are you favorite memories from it?Artwork, music, story depth were all top notch for the time. Coming all on a 6mb cart! This was HUGE for its day.You could travel to different planets and such.Amazing JRPG. If you have never played it do so now!They killed off one of the main characters?!?!In 2005 Sega made a remake of the game for the Playstation 2 with updated graphics, storyline, combat system, and sound.You can get it on just about any modern console, even steam has it available.