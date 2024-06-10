Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Finally, someone besides Atlus decided that turned based JRPG was back on the menu.
Looks pretty good.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDyqGZy78Ng
Looks pretty good.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDyqGZy78Ng
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Finally, someone besides Atlas decided that turned based JRPG was back on the menu.
Looks pretty good.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDyqGZy78Ng