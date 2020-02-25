Cisco Worker Trades on Inside Intel, Then Rats Himself Out to the SEC

erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Wow, this is bad news! What a rat!
"Charles F. Kerwin, a 41-year-old supply chain manager at Cisco Systems Inc., earned almost $95,000 last July trading stocks and options after learning that his employer was poised to acquire Acacia Communications Inc. The deal was announced July 9. Two days later Kerwin had a change of heart and self-reported his trades to securities regulators."
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-24/cisco-worker-trades-on-inside-intel-rats-himself-out-days-later
