Cisco lays off 546 workers

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,560
Related to SARS-CoV-2 or is it really just what they're saying? "Aligning their investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,”
"Another 546 layoffs have hit Silicon Valley’s tech sector, with 395 job cuts at Cisco Systems and 151 at Hitachi Vantara.
San Jose-based Cisco disclosed 224 layoffs in San Jose and 171 in Milpitas in a regulatory filing with the state. Hitachi Vantara disclosed 151 at its Santa Clara headquarters.
Cisco acknowledged the layoffs in late February, but declined to say how many jobs had been cut.
“This is part of an ongoing process of aligning our investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” a Cisco spokesperson told the Silicon Valley Business Journal at the time. “Our continued focus is on transforming Cisco and driving the innovation that will secure the long-term, profitable growth of the business.”"
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2020/03/13/cisco-hitachi-vantara-lay-off-546-workers-in.html?ana=yahoo&yptr=yahoo
