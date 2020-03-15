Cisco lays off 546 workers

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,560
Related to SARS-CoV-2 or is it really just what they're saying? "Aligning their investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,”

"Another 546 layoffs have hit Silicon Valley’s tech sector, with 395 job cuts at Cisco Systems and 151 at Hitachi Vantara.

San Jose-based Cisco disclosed 224 layoffs in San Jose and 171 in Milpitas in a regulatory filing with the state. Hitachi Vantara disclosed 151 at its Santa Clara headquarters.

Cisco acknowledged the layoffs in late February, but declined to say how many jobs had been cut.

“This is part of an ongoing process of aligning our investments and resources to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” a Cisco spokesperson told the Silicon Valley Business Journal at the time. “Our continued focus is on transforming Cisco and driving the innovation that will secure the long-term, profitable growth of the business.”"

https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2020/03/13/cisco-hitachi-vantara-lay-off-546-workers-in.html?ana=yahoo&yptr=yahoo
 
D

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,372
I don't know about Cisco, but I talked to some people we hired out of Hitachi Vantara back in the Fall and it didn't sound like they were doing too well so this is probably just normal business and not primarily virus related (although that may have been a contributing factor).
 
HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
747
used to be you selected (or fell into) a career of some kind or other and lived your life in the same town and on the same job and with the same people for your entire life. Today people move to a different place, on average, about 12 times in their lifetime and hold about 10 different jobs and the near future predicts that will become 15. That equates to holding a different job every 3 years :eek:

No Social stability in doing it that way. These days AI controls the Stock Market and look how it responded to a flu virus simply because the Media has been fear mongering.
 
