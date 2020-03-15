Cisco lays off 546 workers

used to be you selected (or fell into) a career of some kind or other and lived your life in the same town and on the same job and with the same people for your entire life. Today people move to a different place, on average, about 12 times in their lifetime and hold about 10 different jobs and the near future predicts that will become 15. That equates to holding a different job every 3 yearsNo Social stability in doing it that way. These days AI controls the Stock Market and look how it responded to a flu virus simply because the Media has been fear mongering.