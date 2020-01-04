Cisco critical bugs: Nexus data center switch software needs patching now

Quite rough. Also SOAP seems relatively dated by now even though it's just basically the difference between XML and JSON formats "Seeley also found three high-severity bugs in the REST and SOAP API endpoints and the Application Framework feature of DCNM. The bugs could allow an authenticated remote attacker to conduct directory traversal attacks on an affected device,. The bugs affect Cisco DCNM prior to Release 11.3(1) for Windows, Linux, and virtual appliance platforms. All three bugs were due to insufficient validation of user-supplied input to the respective interfaces." https://www.zdnet.com/article/cisco...ta-center-switch-software-needs-patching-now/