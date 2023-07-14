Cinematic Mode in iPhone 14 Pro Max

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,049
My iPhone 12 Pro Max has a very capable camera, I do plenty of video recording. It doesn't have Cinematic Mode. Couple of months ago I was shooting some choreography videos of the stage, my audience seat was14 yards away from the stage. So I used 2.5X lossless zoom for closer shooting. Because of limited space I had to shoot it in Full HD instead of 4K. Whenever I see the video I feel that something's lagging, hard to describe in words.

Coming to the point, Cinematic Mode implemented in iPhone 14 Pro Max, can it take a better video for occasions like these? Can someone show me a comparison of videos taken using standard mode and Cinematic mode using iPhone 14 Pro Max?
 
Last edited:
maverick786us said:
My iPhone 12 Pro Max has a very capable camera, I do plenty of video recording. It doesn't have Cinematic Mode. Couple of months ago I was shooting some choreography videos of the stage, my audience seat was14 yards away from the stage. So I used 2.5X lossless zoom for closer shooting. Because of limited space I had to shoot it in Full HD instead of 4K. Whenever I see the video I feel that something's lagging, hard to describe in words.

Coming to the point, Cinematic Mode implemented in iPhone 14 Pro Max, can it take a better video for occasions like these? Can someone show me a comparison of videos taken using standard mode and Cinematic mode using iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Click to expand...
Cinematic Mode is mainly useful for emulating rack focus shots (that is, manipulating focus with a shallow depth of field). If that's what you're after, a newer iPhone will do the trick. But I'd also wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (presumably arriving in September) unless you find a good deal on its predecessor or just can't wait. Odds are there will be videography improvements.
 
Aurelius said:
Cinematic Mode is mainly useful for emulating rack focus shots (that is, manipulating focus with a shallow depth of field). If that's what you're after, a newer iPhone will do the trick. But I'd also wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (presumably arriving in September) unless you find a good deal on its predecessor or just can't wait. Odds are there will be videography improvements.
Click to expand...
Do you have a comparison videos one taken in standard mode and another taken in Cinematic mode? I just want to see the difference. I don't have an iPhone 14 Pro Max. But my old man has the small variant an iPhone 14 pro. He is not a tech Greek. But whenever he takes a video I change the settings to Cinematic mode with 4K 24 FPS. But there is no way I can spot the difference between standard and cinematic mode
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top