Cinematic Mode in iPhone 14 Pro Max

maverick786us
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2006
- Messages
- 2,049
My iPhone 12 Pro Max has a very capable camera, I do plenty of video recording. It doesn't have Cinematic Mode. Couple of months ago I was shooting some choreography videos of the stage, my audience seat was14 yards away from the stage. So I used 2.5X lossless zoom for closer shooting. Because of limited space I had to shoot it in Full HD instead of 4K. Whenever I see the video I feel that something's lagging, hard to describe in words.
Coming to the point, Cinematic Mode implemented in iPhone 14 Pro Max, can it take a better video for occasions like these? Can someone show me a comparison of videos taken using standard mode and Cinematic mode using iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Coming to the point, Cinematic Mode implemented in iPhone 14 Pro Max, can it take a better video for occasions like these? Can someone show me a comparison of videos taken using standard mode and Cinematic mode using iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Last edited: