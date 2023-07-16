Hello, I am having an issue with running Cinebenchr23. I have completed the download from BOTH the WEB and the MS Store. The program downloads, starts and allows me to accept the license. The isuse is that after I select the Multi Core test button, the program runs for a few seconds then exits completely out. It ran great before but I'm not sure what changed where that now interferes with it running. My set up is as follows:



Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus Master z690

Processor: Intel i9-13900K

Memory: Corsair Dominator Platinum 64 GB DDR5 memory (4 x 16GB) 5600

Graphics Card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Extreme Waterforce (10GB)

Monitors (3) 25 inch Dell Ultrasharp LED IPS 2650 x 1440

Power Supply: Seasonic Prime PX-1300

Operating System: Windows 10



Does anyone have any meaningful ideas or suggestions of what I should look for as to a reason why Cinebench is not running correctly on the set up listed above. Please let me know if there is any additional specs or information you need to assist me. I have seen a few suggestions on the WEB but none have worked (including some reporting an issue with MSI Afterburner). I like how CinebenchR23 tests the computer and would like to get it going again.



Thanks,

JeffS42K