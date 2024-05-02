Cinebench R24 - artifacts?

Hi.
I have 14900K stock, 2x16GB DDR5 6800,rtx 4090,Seasonic Px 1600,SSD 2TB,Aorus Z790 Elite X
So during rendering in Cinebench R24 i have a weird line flicker in screen. It looks like artifacts. Every few minutes ,that screen where is rendering , show a weird line flicker. And screen move right and left during rendering. I dont know if this is issue with Cinebench R24,that glitch?
I have 14900K stock, 2x16GB DDR5 6800,rtx 4090,Seasonic Px 1600,SSD 2TB,Aorus Z790 Elite X
So during rendering in Cinebench R24 i have a weird line flicker in screen. It looks like artifacts. Every few minutes ,that screen where is rendering , show a weird line flicker. And screen move right and left during rendering. I dont know if this is issue with Cinebench R24,that glitch?