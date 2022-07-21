Chrome OS Flex

Anyone else tried this out for older, formerly in storage stuff. Just booted up a 10 year old Acer Aspire 5253 laptop with a mighty AMD 1.6 ghz processor with it and it runs. Took about 10 minutes to load the OS. And have a free laptop to give to the youngest for him to mess around with that I wont care what happens too, bonus is he gets used to Chrome OS, which is what all the schools around here use. Hopefully give him a leg up. Sure its just a flavor of linux, but it is a very easy install process. I did run into the sandisk usb error that google has a warning about and had to switch to a samsung usb stick to get it to work.