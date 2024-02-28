Chrome keeps crashing my PC

Rev. Night
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,551
So no idea why this is happening all of a sudden. I've used Chrome for years, and I've had this pc for the past 12+ months. Chrome is crashing my pc. It's random, and seems to happen when I click on a link or open a tab. I know its Chrome because I'll do a chrome action, then shit starts to get slow, then totally unresponsive, then I have to reboot.
Chrome is fully updated. I also uninstalled chrome, restarted, then re-installed. I removed all extensions (just had adblock), still happens.
Anyone have experiences with this?
