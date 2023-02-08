erek
[H]F Junkie
Nice, Chrome 110 out too
"NVIDIA showcased the technology working for YouTube, but one can imagine that it will find a much broader use. Technically speaking, nothing should stop NVIDIA and Google from allowing VSR to work with GeForce Now or even premium video streaming platforms such as Netflix. That could theoretically allow 4K videos from 1080p source and an opportunity to safe on higher membership tier.
As long as official information is considered, RTX VSR will only work with GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 40 graphics cards. The RTX 20 series are also confirmed to be supported later. NVIDIA still needs to release a compatible driver which should happen sometime in late February."
https://videocardz.com/newz/chrome-110-brings-nvidia-rtx-super-resolution-support
