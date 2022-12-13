Christmas Shopping [WTB] budget Ryzen 3xxx + board + memory || Nintendo 3DS, etc

Looking to do some last second Christmas shopping..

PC HARDWARE:
I'm looking for something like this for my nephew: https://www.microcenter.com/product...gabyte-b450m-ds3h-wifi,-cpu-motherboard-combo
Except I don't live near a microcenter, so I'd have to have a friend pick one up and mail it and bleh.. Putting a feeler out in case somebody here has an alternative first.

Willing to look for same or better performing parts but want to keep the price reasonably low. Would prefer a complete combo (board + cpu (with cooler) + ram) and be ready to ship soon (if it arrives after Christmas, we'll live).

Let me know what you have and a price. I'd also like to see some pictures and heat if you got it.

NINTENDO:
Kids nintendo 3ds was stolen.. looking to replace it but apparently they aren't made anymore and our game stores don't even have them used.. if you have one i'll take it if the price is reasonable

my heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/119126/to
 
I believe I have a Legend of Zelda - Majora's Mask ? 3ds XL - I don't really use. I'll see if I can dig up all the parts when I get home. I'm not sure if I have the box for it...I can't remember. I will snap pics of what I do have and work something out with you.
 
