Few questions regarding the Chord Qutest which I might be getting for my MacBook:
1. How much latency is there with the Qutest? Would fast paced gaming be possible with it?
2. Can I use the Qutest through a USB hub like the Caldigit Element Hub or would it be better to connect it directly to the MacBook?
3. Would the MacBook's keyboard volume controls control the volume with the Qutest?
Also, anyone here use the Qutest? What do you think about it and how is the sound quality?
