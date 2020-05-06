choosing SSD with long lifespan

T

Tyrim

n00b
Joined
May 6, 2020
Messages
1
Currently building my new PC for FEA, and looking for an SSD around $200 with the best lifespan performance.
My workload can easily write between 40-140GB/hour to the disk, and read 10x that, while running 10-12 hours a day on average. It is not a requirement to be a high capacity drive, as the resulting files are at most 10GB in size, but my understanding is that TBW improves with capacity.
Did consider 970 evo plus, and 970 pro, you get the same TBW with a 500gb 970 plus with a 1TB 970 evo plus, so it is a no brainer.
Also looked at Sabrent Rocket, they promise more TBW than the 1TB 970 pro, for the price of a 970 evo plus, but it looks too good to be true. Does anyone have experience with those?

Any other ssd that comes to mind? Optane maybe?
 
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,066
Supposedly Optane doesn't wear out, so that might be your best choice. It's not inexpensive though. Reads do not affect the lifetime of flash SSDs, so its only the writes you're looking at.

You might consider something from the enterprise side of life. I'm currently selling some older 400GB Toshiba SAS SSDs that have a rated life of 10 DWPD, which would give them 7300 TBW rated lifetime endurance. Obviously these are slightly more complicated to operate since you'll need a SAS compatible HBA or RAID card, but those aren't super expensive either.
 
ochadd

ochadd

Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2008
Messages
965
With that workload I'd go with a datacenter drive from Intel. Intel S4610 endurance of 3.0 PBW sata or P3600 rated at 6.5 PBW.
ebay link

edit. At your max usage you might get 10-11 years out of the P3600 and 5-6 years on the S3610. If I recall correctly, a several years old article on Techreport said Intel SSDs stop at their rated usage. They won't let themselves run until components die.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
970pro ssd ssd nvme samsung 970 evo
Top