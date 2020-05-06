choosing SSD with long lifespan

Currently building my new PC for FEA, and looking for an SSD around $200 with the best lifespan performance.

My workload can easily write between 40-140GB/hour to the disk, and read 10x that, while running 10-12 hours a day on average. It is not a requirement to be a high capacity drive, as the resulting files are at most 10GB in size, but my understanding is that TBW improves with capacity.

Did consider 970 evo plus, and 970 pro, you get the same TBW with a 500gb 970 plus with a 1TB 970 evo plus, so it is a no brainer.

Also looked at Sabrent Rocket, they promise more TBW than the 1TB 970 pro, for the price of a 970 evo plus, but it looks too good to be true. Does anyone have experience with those?



Any other ssd that comes to mind? Optane maybe?