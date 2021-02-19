Choosing between 2 GPUs - help on 2 basic principles needed

Hi folks,
I will have to compare Nvidia GPUs in different variations soon (Reference, FE, AIB) and will appreciate your help with some principles:
- I've always thought that at the end of the day the most significant tech specs become part of certain formulas and finally result in 2 parameters: flops (how fast the GPU performs calculations) and bandwidth/transfer rate (how much data it can push to the system at a time). So I supposed I can use those 2 to compare GPUs of at least the same brand and generation, for example Nvidia RTX 2060 Founders Edition and some ASUS AIB model built on the same GPU. However, someone has pointed to the example of AMD Radeon Vega 64 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. Yeah, these are different brands, but still - Vega has 11518 Gflops and 483.8 Gb/sec bandwidth and GeForce has 8920.32 Gflops and 448 Gb/sec, however both cards are relatively competitive. So finally, can I use flops/bandwidth to compare GPUs and if yes - to which extent?
- Which scenario will you choose for better performance and why: 1) "less clocks & very fast VRAM (HBM2)" or 2) "higher clocks & fast VRAM (GDDR5X)"?