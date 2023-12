Chinese Spy Balloon Used an American ISP to Communicate, Say US Officials

I couldn’t locate the Chinese spy balloon thread“NBC News reports that the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. in February " used an American internet service provider to communicate, according to two current and one former U.S. official familiar with the assessment."it used the American ISP connection "to send and receive communications from China, primarily related to its navigation."NBC News is not naming the internet service provider, but says it denied that the Chinese balloon had used its network, "a determination it said was based on its own investigation and discussions it had with U.S. officials." The balloon contained "multiple antennas, including an array most likely able to collect and geolocate communications," according to reports from a U.S. State Depratment official cited by NBC News in February. "It was also powered by enormous solar panels that generated enough power to operate intelligence collection sensors, the official said.Reached for comment this week, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told NBC News that the balloon was just a weather balloon that had accidentally drifted into American airspace.”