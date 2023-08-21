China's Loongson reveals new 3A6000 CPU, claims performance on par with 3-year-old Intel chips

Pretty cool

“Loongson 3A6000 uses the new LoongArch architecture, a poorly documented ISA which was mostly derived from MIPS. The RISC-based MIPS architecture was developed by the namesake US company, which retired the technology in 2021 and adopted the RISC-V architecture. Loongson continued MIPS development after licensing the MIPS32 and MIPS64 architectures in 2011, and LooongArch is speculated to include design choices derived from both MIPS and RISC-V.


Even if performance claims over CPU hardware are true, Loongson will likely have a more difficult time on the software front. Linux kernel and operating systems still don't provide full support for the LoongArch ISA, and a working Windows version that could run on the new processors is clearly out of the question.”

Source: https://www.techspot.com/news/99718-china-loongson-reveals-new-3a6000-cpu-claims-performance.html
 
Loongson states that these results put the 3A6000 quad-core CPU on par with quad-core x86-64 processors released by Intel three years ago."

That's Comet Lake i3s. Color me skeptical.
 
