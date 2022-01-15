China will launch a state-backed blockchain to support NFTs

Auburn_Tigers
China doing China. Putting a block on anything that deals with money, until they can
control it. So, my thought is. Is it not amazing how all this starts to play out, when were only
a few months away from when the new video and cpu's will start dropping out? That China
says, nft Bitches. Can anyone say extreme shortage now. It starts all over again. But it will
all be put on China's surge of new nft miners. Not really shortage, more than a lie. Kyle says
shortage, but any day I want to buy a 3090, 3080 TI, 3080 or a 3070. All I have to, is fork the
money out for a new pc. Bam, anytime I want, anyplace I want. Bam!!!! High end graphics, but my
thought is this. If, and I'm saying if, there really is this shortage. Why can any day of the week
I choose, is it, that I can buy a high-end graphics card in a prebuilt system? I know, we all can
say well, companies are just looking out for the resellers. But is not a shoratge, a shortage for
everyone, or is just a shortage for people like you and me?
