China Debuts First 7nm Data Center GPU To Rival Nvidia, AMD

"Tianshu Zhixin is keeping a tight lip on the BI's performance, but the company has teased FP16 performance up to 147 TFLOPS. For comparison, the Nvidia A100 and AMD Instinct MI100 deliver FP16 performance figures up to 77.97 TFLOPS and 184.6 TFLOPS, respectively. Note however that Nvidia's A100 also has Tensor cores that can do 312 FP16 TFLOPS (624 TFLOPS with sparsity)."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/china-debuts-first-7nm-data-center-gpu-rival-nvidia-amd
