China Debuts First 7nm Data Center GPU To Rival Nvidia, AMD

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,701
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,681
How many non-chinese datacenters would trust the chips from a security standpoint though?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top