Chieftec Dragon clone ...

I just won an Auction on a Cheiftec Dragon mid tower clone. All RED and New Old Stock... still has the factory plastic wrap on it...Likely an Antec from the look of it. Has all the drive rails too.Pics when it arrives...maybe there is some Dremel and rivet action going on for a future project. Maybe some custom W/C instead of AIO's...I'll know when I see it, but have been wanting to to flip the rear panel and motherboard tray... go from ATX form factor to a BTX form factor.... right side window and upside down mobo tray, instead of the left side / normal mobo tray orientation.That way the Dragon benefits from a rerouted PSU and has some organization options...Have to have a look / see when it arrives. It's different from my actual Chieftec Dragon server case in a few aspects.BlackDragonThese are the Sellers photos....