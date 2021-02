The Samsung 980 Pro's were connected via a riser card to the PCIEx16 to ensure direct CPU access, the OS was Win10, 20H2 running on an Intel 760p allowing the Samsung (filled to 50%) to be tested in isolation.Intel:i9-1100K, Asus Z590 ROG Maximus XIII Hero, 32GB DDR4-3200, RTX3090AMD:R9 5950x, Asus X570 ROG Rampage VIII, same Ram and GPU as IntelCherry picked for sure but Intel is grasping for any performance win's they can get so..... Bravo?