Chenbro RM24508M3RP5 (RM245 series) fans at mach speed, no slow-down? ideas?

I picked up a Chenbro RM24508M3RP5 rack mount chassis which seemed like a perfect way to build a low-cost storage server with some shucked 14 TB drives. Overall I'm moderately happy with the chassis except for one big issue - the fans are in high gear at all times, in wind turbine territory. Kind of like how a professional server from one of the big boys would sound when it first starts up for a few seconds then ramps down.Here's a link to the Chenbro site which details the chassis:The manual is here:The backplane for my model chassis is on page 50 of the manual and the only means by which I canyou can control the fans is via the I2C connector - "" The thing is, most non-server motherboards do not have an I2C connector nor does my Adaptec hardware SAS controller.Also on page 50 -Okay, so the backplane can control and monitor the fan speed but it doesn't seem to be controlling or monitoring anything!I tried emailing Chenbro and they don't respond. I tried calling Chenbro and they don't answer.Anyone have any ideas?