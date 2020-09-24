Check internet connection...

KCarpenter12

KCarpenter12

n00b
Joined
Nov 9, 2017
Messages
40
I’m working on an application that checks if your internet connection is up and running or if it has temporarily dropped.

what do you think the best method for checking is? Should I check several protocols like http, ftp, etc??? Will just a ping suffice?

im open to any recommendations! Thanks.
 
