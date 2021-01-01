Cheapest way to get into servers

Looking for cheapest way to get an enterprise level server set-up at home.
Looking at a used dell 1950, but i'm worried that its too deep for a cheap rack... Is there better options? No real plans other than something to play with at home. Might run a small web server, test/learn some open source software.
Looking at a used dell 1950, but i'm worried that its too deep for a cheap rack... Is there better options? No real plans other than something to play with at home. Might run a small web server, test/learn some open source software.