Cheapest Low-Profile Videocard that can do 4K over HDMI

I'm looking for a Low-Profile videocard that can do 4K over HDMI, as cheap as possible. Cheaper than something like a GT1030.



Currently my HTPC is a 2500K with an AMD Radeon 7770, which can do 4K @ 30Hz over HDMI.



I recently got an older Dell SFF PC with an i5-3470 pretty much for free, and I'd like to make that my HTPC instead. Unfortunately the HDMI port from the iGPU won't do more than 1920x1200.



If I go Nvidia, i'm thinking GT730 maybe? But would a GT710 work? What is the cheapest low-profile AMD GPU that can output 4K over HDMI?