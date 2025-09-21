  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cheap Xbox style controller that is wireless?

I’m looking for a cheap controller that is worth trying. I have a some offshore brand of Xbox style wired controller that is okay but I really want a wireless controller. I game at this point perhaps 5 times per year ( I haven’t booted a game beyond two point hospital recently).. I would like to get into the original RDR since I’ve never played and Mafia TOC. So I may see ‘some’ decent use but not a ton. I also game in the winter months if I do. Is there a cheap controller that is worth it? Or should I just keep using my 10’ extension cable hidden under the carpet ( wife hates it )
 
I'm not sure what your budget is or what you consider cheap however take a look at the 8BitDo. I've been using one since 2023 and I've had zero issues with the controller. The wireless version is currently $52.99 on Amazon. https://a.co/d/7c7kNdS
 
