Cheap Xbox style controller that is wireless?

I’m looking for a cheap controller that is worth trying. I have a some offshore brand of Xbox style wired controller that is okay but I really want a wireless controller. I game at this point perhaps 5 times per year ( I haven’t booted a game beyond two point hospital recently).. I would like to get into the original RDR since I’ve never played and Mafia TOC. So I may see ‘some’ decent use but not a ton. I also game in the winter months if I do. Is there a cheap controller that is worth it? Or should I just keep using my 10’ extension cable hidden under the carpet ( wife hates it )