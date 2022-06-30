Cheap RGB fans vs TT or Lian

T

TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
931
So this is a multi part question here... first will give quick history, then questions and thoughts...

Thermaltake Tower 900...
20220630_075844.jpg

I am building slow as we were looking into some things like a new truck/5th wheel camper.. but our 2016 jeep wrangler got hit on fathers day (with us in it) and it is totaled so now we have to get a jeep for wife, thus my build is taking for ever..
I have:
Case
card reader in 5.25 slot
1300w power supply
4x 512gb nvme
4x 1tb ssd

I am looking at getting rgb fans next, then mobo, cpu, gpu

While RGB sounds fine, I am not going to water cool at first but eventually want too and I really like the Linus build...

Question 1:
Do you think adding RGB will kill this look?
LinusT900.jpg

If you think RGB fans would add a neat effect and not kill the look, then

Question 2
Are the cheap Amazon fans that are 2 for $22 as good as Thermaltake ones for $30 each.... guy at work said Lian Li Uni fans are out


Lets start there. I am building the machine where prices really do not change much and getting what i can so when it is time for mobo/cpu, i can buy them and swap my 1060 and memory over for now to fire it up then replace those next.
having 2 kids, high gas prices and drive far to work, jeep just totaled is really hitting the wallet...

appreciate all your thoughts and time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top