Cheap RGB fans vs TT or Lian

So this is a multi part question here... first will give quick history, then questions and thoughts...Thermaltake Tower 900...I am building slow as we were looking into some things like a new truck/5th wheel camper.. but our 2016 jeep wrangler got hit on fathers day (with us in it) and it is totaled so now we have to get a jeep for wife, thus my build is taking for ever..I have:Casecard reader in 5.25 slot1300w power supply4x 512gb nvme4x 1tb ssdI am looking at getting rgb fans next, then mobo, cpu, gpuWhile RGB sounds fine, I am not going to water cool at first but eventually want too and I really like the Linus build...Do you think adding RGB will kill this look?If you think RGB fans would add a neat effect and not kill the look, thenAre the cheap Amazon fans that are 2 for $22 as good as Thermaltake ones for $30 each.... guy at work said Lian Li Uni fans are outLets start there. I am building the machine where prices really do not change much and getting what i can so when it is time for mobo/cpu, i can buy them and swap my 1060 and memory over for now to fire it up then replace those next.having 2 kids, high gas prices and drive far to work, jeep just totaled is really hitting the wallet...appreciate all your thoughts and time.