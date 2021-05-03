Cheap RAID controller with passthrough mode recommendations.

I'm looking for recommendations for a card that supports 8 drives in passthrough \ JBOD mode. This will be for a system running Windows Server 2016.



LSI 9211-8i flashed to IT mode seems to be a poplar option. I see the 9240-8i is also relatively common yet 1/2 the price on ebay. Will either of these cards be a good fit and if so is there a compelling reason to pay more for the 9211? (Performance is unimportant)



Any other recommendations?



Thanks in advance!