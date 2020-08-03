cheap oem power brick not enough?

Once again I tried undervolting my I5 10th gen laptop this time using Intel extreme tuning utility the latest one now supports the 10210U cpu. A -80 undervolt seemed stable played a few games. However when I started to doing some video file transfers kaboom BSOD...Never had that happen before. I have upgraded from the 256 Optane to a WD black 500gb NVME and added an internal Sandisk 4TB Sata SSD and upped the ram to 32GB. PSU brick is 45 watt. 19.5 V @ 2.3 amp.. I was transferring files using two Trim enabled UASP sata to usb cables with two sata sandisk ssds that use up to 1.5 A each. It occurs to me that maybe the power brick couldn't supply the needed juice and caused the crash? I am now using a 90 watt psu @ 19.5V 4.7 A.. and so far have not had another crash with undervolt applied as before. I mean the HP power supply might have worked for 8GB Ram and a just an Nvme but I kind of maxed out the machine..... Anyone else run into this issue?