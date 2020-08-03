cheap oem power brick not enough?

Once again I tried undervolting my I5 10th gen laptop this time using Intel extreme tuning utility the latest one now supports the 10210U cpu. A -80 undervolt seemed stable played a few games. However when I started to doing some video file transfers kaboom BSOD...Never had that happen before. I have upgraded from the 256 Optane to a WD black 500gb NVME and added an internal Sandisk 4TB Sata SSD and upped the ram to 32GB. PSU brick is 45 watt. 19.5 V @ 2.3 amp.. I was transferring files using two Trim enabled UASP sata to usb cables with two sata sandisk ssds that use up to 1.5 A each. It occurs to me that maybe the power brick couldn't supply the needed juice and caused the crash? I am now using a 90 watt psu @ 19.5V 4.7 A.. and so far have not had another crash with undervolt applied as before. I mean the HP power supply might have worked for 8GB Ram and a just an Nvme but I kind of maxed out the machine..... Anyone else run into this issue?
 
I think it is unlikely the power brick caused your crash. When the adapter can't provide enough juice, the mainboard will pull from the battery. Keep testing, but to me it just sounds like the UV is unstable.
 
mnewxcv said:
I think it is unlikely the power brick caused your crash. When the adapter can't provide enough juice, the mainboard will pull from the battery. Keep testing, but to me it just sounds like the UV is unstable.
What is UV?
 
undervolt
undervolt
well maybe. It never crashes only on an undervolt. Maybe This I5 10210u cannot be undervolted at all ....I have not had much luck with XTU or throttlestop seems stable but then out of the blue crashes same with my surface go the 4415y does not undervolt well either..... Could it be that what I see on the web is just people bragging about undervolting? The most I ever got on the I5 was maybe a 2 fps gain.... Could it be that Intel engineers actually know what voltages are really stable? Hmmmmm.........
 
