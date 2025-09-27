Cheap Nobrand Ebay SSD's

cthulhuiscool
Mar 15, 2006
3,024
https://ebay.us/m/rShbod
https://ebay.us/m/aC66Zq
I'm looking for an inexpensive 2.5" ssd drive to throw in an external enclosure and install games and portable programs to so I can easy migrate between computers. Just curious if anyone has any experience with these cheaper brands on ebay and what I can expect with speed and life expectancy. While I don't plan on storing anything vital and unrecoverable to the drive, still always a frustration if one burns out at just the most inconvenient time. Also, it's not a *huge* rush, so a followup question would be if I'm likely to see something brand name with a similar price range come black Friday time. Thanks for any input.
