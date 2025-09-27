  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cheap Nobrand Ebay SSD's

cthulhuiscool

cthulhuiscool

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 15, 2006
Messages
3,024
https://ebay.us/m/rShbod
https://ebay.us/m/aC66Zq

I'm looking for an inexpensive 2.5" ssd drive to throw in an external enclosure and install games and portable programs to so I can easy migrate between computers. Just curious if anyone has any experience with these cheaper brands on ebay and what I can expect with speed and life expectancy. While I don't plan on storing anything vital and unrecoverable to the drive, still always a frustration if one burns out at just the most inconvenient time. Also, it's not a *huge* rush, so a followup question would be if I'm likely to see something brand name with a similar price range come black Friday time. Thanks for any input.
 
If you don't care about the data, go for it. Amazon, a 1TB SATA SSD (PNY for example) starts about $50. An absolute shitbox no-name on Ebay from Xianxang 1TB SATA SSD is like $44. Personally, I would spend the extra $6.
 
Yeah it would be one thing to save 25% or a couple hundred bucks for higher value items , but for something that's mechanically complex, stores data and less than $75 makes no sense to go off brand.
 
