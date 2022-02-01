Cheap budget office build

Andrew_Carr
I'm trying to put together a cheap build for a family friend that needs a computer suddenly. They have two teenagers that game on xbox and probably would want to game on PC. Trying to keep things around $500 or so excluding the cost of components I already have lying around. Does this look like a good choice?
Already have:
Ryzen x470 Motherboard, DDR4 Memory, Seasonic 650W focus PSU, 2 x 2TB HDDs, 1 x 256GB SSD
Plan to buy:
Ryzen 5700G ($240 @ microcenter)
Cheap case ($80)
Windows 10 license ($100?)
Cheap monitor ($140-170 https://www.microcenter.com/product/484761/asus-vp278qg-27-full-hd-(1920-x-1080)-75hz-led-monitor or https://www.microcenter.com/product...920-x-1080-60hz-hdmi-vga-dvi-d-va-led-monitor)
I was thinking of setting up the SSD as the boot drive and the HDDs in raid 1 as storage.
I kind of wanted to leave open the possibility of a cheap GPU later and the 5700G only supports pcie 3.0 so that could be annoying if they pick the wrong GPU later (6500xt or something like that), but probably not a big deal long-term. I also have a test rig consisting of a cheap Intel I3-10100F and motherboard I could use instead of the ryzen parts, but I feel like this would be too much of a step-down. Even if I did that I don't think I'd be lucky enough to find a cheap GPU to put into it (sometimes I find 6600's for $380 but that's still kinda pricey for the budget I'm considering).
