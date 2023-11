Hard find to have a "cheap" Android tablet that gets longer term Android support or has a development community supporting it with custom Android versions (e.g. LineageOS). Maybe start with the LineageOS supported devices . Note: some of these are on older Android veresions but they are at least still supported with active builds and the current month's security patch. Pixel Tablet would be a good fit but it's far from cheap.Most other cheap tablets you look at are going to have a locked bootloader making rooting/replacing the operating system impossible, and not that long of a support cycle from the manufacturer. You can give up the dream of finding something like that and just get whatever cheap tablet, likely the Home Assistant app will work indefinitely on it until you go to replace the tablet.