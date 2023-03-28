This is a crazy one. Essentially, you are stuck in a room with a crazy Yandere who calls herself your girlfriend and your goal is to escape the room. The twist is, she's powered by ChatGPT meaning no two playthroughs will ever be the same, chat about anything you want. Have conversations, compliment her, make small talk, be angry, be scared, be meta, etc. and using ChatGPT, you'll be making your own story that can be completely different every single time.