Just some experiences with chatGPT and VHDL.
I had asked chatGPT to create a template for a testbench with a component with specified signals. It did a pretty good job creating the template, including inferring that some of signals were clocks and creating square waves for them automatically. It was also interesting because it inferred from my variable names whether the signal was a 1 bit wire or a vector . For example, anything with "addr" in the name it automatically assumed "std_logic_vector( 31 downto 0)". The bit-width was incorrect for my case, but it had no way of knowing what the bit-width should be, I was just impressed that it automatically knew it wasn't bit width 1.
Now I asked chatGPT to create a counter with 3 different modes. This definitly took longer with chatGPT then if I had wrote it myself.
I liked the initial version with the case statement better, but the final version worked fine. I removed the if condition for the clock_div2 because I didn't really need that, but it worked fine either way.
me said:chatgpt, can you please make a vhdl process that counts clock cycles on a counter named i_SMPL_CNT using the clock i_SMPL_CNT_CLK. i_SMPL_CNT is a 16bit std_logic_vector. i_SMPL_CNT will be controlled by an enumtated type smpl_cnt_mode. If smpl_cnt_mode is stop then i_SMPL_CNT should stop counting. If smpl_cnt_mode is go_slow then i_SMPL_CNT should count every other clock cycle. if smpl_cnt_mode is go_fast then i_SMPL_CNT should count every clock cycle.
chatgpt said:Sure! Here's an example VHDL process that implements the behavior you described:
In this process, we use a variable called counter to keep track of the current value of the counter. We also use a variable called mode to keep track of the current mode.Code:
process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) variable counter : std_logic_vector(15 downto 0) := (others => '0'); variable mode : smpl_cnt_mode := stop; begin if rising_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then case mode is when stop => -- do nothing, counter stays the same when go_slow => if counter(0) = '0' then counter := counter + 1; end if; when go_fast => counter := counter + 1; end case; i_SMPL_CNT <= counter; end if; end process;
On each rising edge of the clock signal i_SMPL_CNT_CLK, we use a case statement to check the current mode. If the mode is stop, we don't do anything and the counter stays the same. If the mode is go_slow, we only increment the counter if the least significant bit is 0, effectively causing the counter to count every other clock cycle. If the mode is go_fast, we increment the counter on every clock cycle.
Finally, we assign the current value of the counter to the output signal i_SMPL_CNT.
Note that in this example, I assumed that the smpl_cnt_mode type is an enumerated type that you have defined elsewhere in your code. You will need to replace smpl_cnt_mode with the actual type name in your implementation.
me said:Hi chatgpt, the code you gave me gives the following error: found '0' definitions of operator "+", cannot determine exact overloaded matching definition for "+". Can you fix it?
chatgpt said:I apologize for the error in the previous code. The issue you're seeing is likely due to VHDL's strict typing rules, which require the operands of an operation to be of the same type or to be implicitly convertible to a common type.
In the previous code, the counter variable was declared as a std_logic_vector, which means that VHDL cannot perform arithmetic operations on it without explicitly converting it to a numeric type.
To fix this issue, you can either use an explicit conversion function like unsigned or signed to convert counter to a numeric type, or you can declare counter as a numeric type like integer or unsigned from the beginning.
Here's an updated version of the code that declares counter as an unsigned variable and uses the numeric_std package to perform arithmetic operations:
In this version, we declare counter as an unsigned variable instead of a std_logic_vector, and we use the numeric_std package to perform arithmetic operations on it. We also convert the final value of counter back to a std_logic_vector before assigning it to the output signal i_SMPL_CNT.Code:
library ieee; use ieee.std_logic_1164.all; use ieee.numeric_std.all; process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) variable counter : unsigned(15 downto 0) := (others => '0'); variable mode : smpl_cnt_mode := stop; begin if rising_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then case mode is when stop => -- do nothing, counter stays the same when go_slow => if counter(0) = '0' then counter := counter + 1; end if; when go_fast => counter := counter + 1; end case; i_SMPL_CNT <= std_logic_vector(counter); end if; end process;
I hope this updated code resolves the issue you were seeing. Let me know if you have any further questions or concerns!
me said:Thanks GPT, the previous code fixed the error. It works when mode is stop or go_fast, however when mode is go_slow there is a problem. if mode = go_slow then i_SMPL_CNT will increase from 0 to 1 and then stay there and never change. But what I want when mode = go_slow is for i_SMPL_CNT to increase every other clock cycle of i_SMPL_CNT_CLK.
chatgpt said:I apologize for the confusion. The issue with the previous code is that the counter variable is only incremented if the least significant bit is 0 when mode is go_slow, which will cause it to get stuck at 1 after the first increment.
To count every other clock cycle when mode is go_slow, you can use an additional flip-flop to divide the clock signal by 2. This flip-flop can be implemented using a separate process that triggers on the opposite edge of the clock signal.
Here's an updated version of the code that uses this approach:
In this version, we use a separate process that triggers on the falling edge of the clock signal to toggle the clock_div2 signal. This signal is then used in the main process to determine whether to increment the counter or not based on the current mode.Code:
process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) variable counter : unsigned(15 downto 0) := (others => '0'); variable mode : smpl_cnt_mode := stop; variable clock_div2 : std_logic := '0'; begin if rising_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then if clock_div2 = '0' then case mode is when stop => -- do nothing, counter stays the same when go_slow => counter := counter + 1; when go_fast => counter := counter + 1; end case; i_SMPL_CNT <= std_logic_vector(counter); end if; clock_div2 := not clock_div2; end if; end process; process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) begin if falling_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then clock_div2 <= not clock_div2; end if; end process;
When clock_div2 is '0', we use a case statement to check the current mode and increment the counter as appropriate. When clock_div2 is '1', we don't increment the counter, effectively dividing the clock signal by 2.
I hope this updated code resolves the issue and achieves the desired behavior. Let me know if you have any further questions or concerns!
me said:Hi chatgpt, please only assign clock_div2 in one process block. Also, please do not use the falling edge of i_SMPL_CNT_CLK for anything. Finally, in you previous fixed code go_fast and go_slow now do the exact same thing, which is not what I wanted.
chatgpt said:I apologize for the confusion in my previous responses. Here's an updated version of the code that meets your requirements:
In this version, we use only one process block to implement the counter. We declare a variable clock_div2 to track the clock signal, which is toggled on every rising edge of i_SMPL_CNT_CLK when the mode is not stop.Code:
process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) variable counter : unsigned(15 downto 0) := (others => '0'); variable mode : smpl_cnt_mode := stop; variable clock_div2 : std_logic := '0'; begin if rising_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then if mode = go_fast or (mode = go_slow and clock_div2 = '0') then counter := counter + 1; end if; if mode /= stop then clock_div2 := not clock_div2; end if; i_SMPL_CNT <= std_logic_vector(counter); end if; end process;
We use an if statement to check the mode and toggle the clock_div2 signal accordingly. If the mode is go_fast or the mode is go_slow and clock_div2 is '0', we increment the counter.
We always assign the counter to i_SMPL_CNT and we use the std_logic_vector function to convert the counter from an unsigned type to a std_logic_vector type.
This implementation should count every clock cycle when the mode is go_fast, count every other clock cycle when the mode is go_slow, and stop counting when the mode is stop.
I hope this updated code meets your requirements. Let me know if you have any further questions or concerns!
me said:Thanks chatGPT. That works.
