Code: process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) variable counter : unsigned(15 downto 0) := (others => '0'); variable mode : smpl_cnt_mode := stop; variable clock_div2 : std_logic := '0'; begin if rising_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then if clock_div2 = '0' then case mode is when stop => -- do nothing, counter stays the same when go_slow => counter := counter + 1; when go_fast => counter := counter + 1; end case; i_SMPL_CNT <= std_logic_vector(counter); end if; clock_div2 := not clock_div2; end if; end process; process(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) begin if falling_edge(i_SMPL_CNT_CLK) then clock_div2 <= not clock_div2; end if; end process;

I apologize for the confusion. The issue with the previous code is that the counter variable is only incremented if the least significant bit is 0 when mode is go_slow, which will cause it to get stuck at 1 after the first increment.To count every other clock cycle when mode is go_slow, you can use an additional flip-flop to divide the clock signal by 2. This flip-flop can be implemented using a separate process that triggers on the opposite edge of the clock signal.Here's an updated version of the code that uses this approach:In this version, we use a separate process that triggers on the falling edge of the clock signal to toggle the clock_div2 signal. This signal is then used in the main process to determine whether to increment the counter or not based on the current mode.When clock_div2 is '0', we use a case statement to check the current mode and increment the counter as appropriate. When clock_div2 is '1', we don't increment the counter, effectively dividing the clock signal by 2.I hope this updated code resolves the issue and achieves the desired behavior. Let me know if you have any further questions or concerns!